Henderson native, Super Bowl winner dies

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - We have sad news to report from Henderson where football legend Sam Ball has died.

Ball played at Henderson County High School, the University of Kentucky, and was drafted into the NFL in 1966.

He played for five years with the Baltimore Colts.

The offensive lineman played in two Super Bowls and earned a Super Bowl ring with a Colts win over the Cowboys in Super Bowl V.

Ball died at home surrounded by family. He was 79 years old.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.