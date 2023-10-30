Birthday Club
UE professor selected to speak at Taylor Swift academic conference

(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Josh Lucca
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A professor from the University of Evansville was selected to speak at a conference about Taylor Swift this weekend.

‘Taylor Swift: The Conference Era’ is a Taylor Swift themed academic conference examining the career, discography, legacy and cultural impact of Taylor Swift.

There will be keynote talks, panels and workshops with over 30 national and global scholars.

One of those speakers is Adjunct Professor Kristie Daugherty who wrote a paper about Taylor Swift’s lyrics moving into the arena of literature.

”My paper looks at how she has created a female narrator, or protagonist if you will, in her lyrics specifically in her new album Midnights, that simply places her narrator into the conversation of how women in literature are being written about today,” said Daugherty.

Daugherty says she is honored to be selected to speak on this event and will wrap up an exciting Taylor Swift-filled year.

