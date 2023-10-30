Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Traffic Alert: Northwest 2nd, Vine St. intersection closing downtown Evansville

Traffic Alert: Northwest 2nd, Vine St. intersection closing downtown Evansville
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting Monday, the Northwest 2nd and Vine Street intersection will be closing.

Evansville Water and Sewer leaders say this will be for the next 20 days.

In addition, Sycamore Street will be closed from 5th to 6th street for the next 60 days.

Crews say both closures are for water line and storm sewer installation.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car shot at several times in Evansville
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween
Travis Wells, Jr.
Man fires shots at woman and her son in Evansville, police say
Fire
SUV set on fire in Evansville, police looking for 2 suspects
Obi Tarwoe, Sr.
Police: Man nearly too drunk to stand takes small child trick or treating on Franklin St.

Latest News

Traffic Alert: Northwest 2nd, Vine St. intersection closing downtown Evansville
Traffic Alert: Northwest 2nd, Vine St. intersection closing downtown Evansville
Car Crash
Owensboro bypass reopens after dump truck overturns near Interstate 165
Crash in front of Ellis Park
Crash diverts traffic into Ellis Park parking lot
Crash diverts traffic into Ellis Park parking lot
Crash diverts traffic into Ellis Park parking lot