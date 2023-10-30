Traffic Alert: Northwest 2nd, Vine St. intersection closing downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting Monday, the Northwest 2nd and Vine Street intersection will be closing.

Evansville Water and Sewer leaders say this will be for the next 20 days.

In addition, Sycamore Street will be closed from 5th to 6th street for the next 60 days.

Crews say both closures are for water line and storm sewer installation.

