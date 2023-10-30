Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees- Week 11

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here are your nominees for this week’s Touchdown Live Player of the Week.

Liam Stone, QB, North Posey : 6-for-9 passing for 107 yards. 25 carries for 158 yards & 2 touchdowns. Also had 3 tackles.

Jett Goldsberry, QB, Heritage Hills : 3-for-7 passing for 85 yards & 2 touchdowns! 13 carries for 95 yards & 1 touchdown. On defense, had 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, and 6 tackles.

Luke Floyd, QB, Daviess Co. : 12-for-17 passing for 159 yards & 3 touchdowns. 14 carries for 148 yards & 1 touchdown! Also had an interception.

Aden Bolden, RB, McLean Co. : 13 carries for 107 & 2 touchdowns. 2 receptions for 70 yards. Also had 3 tackles.

