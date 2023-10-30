Birthday Club
Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees- Week 11

Touchdown Live Player of the Week
Touchdown Live Player of the Week(WFIE)
By Max Parker
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here are your nominees for this week’s Touchdown Live Player of the Week.

To secure your vote, download the 14 Sports App.

Liam Stone, QB, North Posey:  6-for-9 passing for 107 yards.  25 carries for 158 yards & 2 touchdowns.  Also had 3 tackles.

Jett Goldsberry, QB, Heritage Hills:  3-for-7 passing for 85 yards & 2 touchdowns!  13 carries for 95 yards & 1 touchdown.  On defense, had 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, and 6 tackles.

Luke Floyd, QB, Daviess Co.:  12-for-17 passing for 159 yards & 3 touchdowns.  14 carries for 148 yards & 1 touchdown!  Also had an interception.

Aden Bolden, RB, McLean Co.:  13 carries for 107 & 2 touchdowns. 2 receptions for 70 yards.  Also had 3 tackles.

Car shot at several times in Evansville
Trevor Bloodworth
Deputies: Several drivers box in drunk driver to keep him from crashing again
Obi Tarwoe, Sr.
Police: Man nearly too drunk to stand takes small child trick or treating on Franklin St.

Castle plays Tecumseh volleyball in semistate
Castle takes down Indpls. Roncalli to win 4A Volleyball Semistate