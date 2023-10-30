Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Teen dangling over busy train tracks rescued

Take a Look at This: A curious kid gets stuck on a tiny ledge above busy NYC train tracks. (CNN, KOKI, NYPD, CPW, ST. REGIS ASPEN RESORT, CLARK FAMILY)
By Jeremy Roth, TALAT and CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (CNN) - Police in New York rushed to save a teen dangling from a bridge as a nearby train was bearing down.

NYPD officers say the teenager had climbed over the bridge barrier to get a closer look at the trains below and then became stuck on the tiny outer ledge.

Officers reached to pull him up, but the tension ratcheted up as an approaching train blared its horn.

After tense moments, the rescuers were able to safely secure the teen. He was visibly shaken but no worse for wear.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car shot at several times in Evansville
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween
Obi Tarwoe, Sr.
Police: Man nearly too drunk to stand takes small child trick or treating on Franklin St.
Travis Wells, Jr.
Man fires shots at woman and her son in Evansville, police say
Update: Jeepers replace money from stolen tip jar, and then some
Update: Jeepers replace money from stolen tip jar, and then some

Latest News

City of Hawesville under boil advisory
City of Hawesville under boil advisory
David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
General Motors reaches tentative agreement with UAW, potentially ending 6-week strike
People in Khan Younis, Gaza, look through rubble and destroyed buildings on Sunday, October 29,...
Israel expands ground assault into Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitals
FILE - A woman walks by a Cornell University sign on the Ivy League school's campus in Ithaca,...
Online threats stoke fear among Jewish students at Cornell University
Sofie Fallon and her mother, Mary Fallon, listen to the sermon during mass at the Basilica of...
Maine mass shooter had numerous run-ins with authorities, showed warning signs long before shooting