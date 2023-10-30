Prosecutor’s Office: advanced Crime Gun Intelligence Center coming to Vanderburgh County

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office has announced they’ve secured a nearly $700,000 grant with the goal of adding another tool for combating gun crime.

It’s something that excited our local law enforcement, including Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson and Evansville Police Department Sergeant Anna Gray.

“I was in the detective’s office a couple of years ago. I’ve only been out for, I would say two-and-a-half years out of the detective office, and it has changed so much just in that two-and-a-half years,” says Gray.

“Just saying that ‘well, we’re just gonna work harder. We’re gonna solve more crime.’ Well how are we gonna solve more crime?,” asks Robinson, “well this program that Diana Moers, the Prosecutor, has put in for. This CGIC is a way to help combat those most violent crimes, those crimes that are committed with guns.”

CGIC stands for Crime Gun Intelligence Center, and that’s where that grant money is going.

“When it comes to fruition, it’s gonna result in the ability to centralize all kinds of gun crime intelligence gathering in one location,” says Robinson.

Spread out over three years, the Prosecutor’s Office says it’ll be an expansion on the county’s pre-existing task force, combining the Sheriff’s Office, Evansville Police, and Prosecutor’s office under the same roof.

“It will really make us very nimble in terms of how we respond to gun crime, both in how we submit shell casings to the National Integrated Ballistics Imaging Network as well as how we investigate gun-related crimes,” says Robinson.

According to Sheriff Robinson, this will basically streamline the way they collect evidence, use technology to analyze it and identify and arrest suspects.

Instead of having to wait on analysis from a place like the Indiana State Police Lab in Indianapolis, local law enforcement can get right to work immediately here at home.

“This is something that’s going to strengthen our ties. It’s going to be able to basically keep tabs on our individuals who are out committing our violent crimes, keeping track of the weapons, being able to not only just tie crimes here in Evansville, but also reach across city limits and even state limits as well,” says Gray.

Here is the original press release from the Prosecutor’s Office:

From Prosecutor Diana Moers:

My office is proud to announce our successful application for a nearly $700,000 federal grant to establish a local law enforcement crime gun intelligence center in Vanderburgh County. The federal funds will be utilized over the next three years and will be used for the creation of a new Crime Gun Intelligence Center (CGIC). The goal of the Evansville-Vanderburgh Crime Gun Intelligence Center is to quickly identify and reduce the amount of gun crime in the Evansville-Vanderburgh County area by providing intelligence, analysis, and resources between agencies for the swift identification and apprehension of suspected criminals.

As the Prosecutor, I felt it was important to apply for this grant because of the precipitous increase in violent crime and specifically gun-related crime in recent years in Vanderburgh and surrounding counties in Southern Indiana.

The crime rate in Vanderburgh County is unacceptable—particularly as it relates to shots fired—and my office got to work right away to do something about it.

The CGIC planning is still underway but will be an expansion of an existing joint task force which is comprised of the Prosecutor’s Office, the Evansville Police Department and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and is tasked with working and prosecuting drug and gun cases. We are very lucky in Vanderburgh County to have excellent collaboration between all law enforcement—evidenced by the great work of our joint task force which has been in place for many years. The CGIC will be a reimagining of that same group and collaboration: which will now be infused with the latest tools, technology, and training to get us ahead of the crime in Vanderburgh County. Those that commit gun crimes in our community are not making a wise decision.

Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin, Sheriff Noah Robinson, and I are dedicated to working together to provide the tools and intelligence that will be available with the crime gun intelligence center for use by all law enforcement in Southern Indiana- including our local, state, and federal partners. This will undoubtedly have a huge impact on crime in our area.

Crime gun intelligence centers look different for each community, but their effectiveness is staggering. We look forward to sharing details as we begin implementing our own.

I am thankful to my staff, especially my Chief Deputy Winston Lin and our Outreach Coordinator and Assistant, Ellora Daily, for their efforts in writing the grant and collecting data to make our application successful. It is my honor to serve the people in Vanderburgh County in this way—and to be able to work on this project with our top-notch law enforcement partners. We will not rest in the fight to make our community safer.

