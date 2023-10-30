Police: Jasper man arrested on child molestation charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper Police officials say a man was arrested Monday on child molestation charges.

According to a press release, 66-year-old Earl Branham Jr. was arrested after an investigation into allegations of child molestation were brought to light.

Police say they found probably cause that he had sexual contact with a child under 14-years-old.

Branham Jr. lodged in the Dubois County Jail, but his mugshot is not currently available.

