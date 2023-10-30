Birthday Club
One person seriously hurt in Evansville motorcycle crash

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say one person was seriously hurt in a crash Sunday night in Evansville.

According to a media report, it happened around 8:00 p.m. near Deaconess Midtown.

Police say a witness told them a motorcycle pulled out in front of another vehicle.

Officers say the motorcycle rider was seriously hurt, while the motorcycle driver left the scene.

Police say the vehicle could not stop in time because of wet road conditions.

Traffic Alert: Northwest 2nd, Vine St. intersection closing downtown Evansville
Several departments battle overnight house fire in Haubstadt
10/30 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Traffic Alert: Northwest 2nd, Vine St. intersection closing downtown Evansville
