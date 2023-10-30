One person seriously hurt in Evansville motorcycle crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say one person was seriously hurt in a crash Sunday night in Evansville.

According to a media report, it happened around 8:00 p.m. near Deaconess Midtown.

Police say a witness told them a motorcycle pulled out in front of another vehicle.

Officers say the motorcycle rider was seriously hurt, while the motorcycle driver left the scene.

Police say the vehicle could not stop in time because of wet road conditions.

