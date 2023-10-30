North band students celebrated at school after big state win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a celebration assembly Monday morning at North High School for the marching band members who had a big weekend in Indianapolis.

As we reported, the North High School Green Brigade won the ISSMA Class B State Championship on Saturday.

School officials say hours of blood, sweat, and tears led to the win.

They say it was the first marching band in school and EVSC history to win an ISSMA State Marching Band competition.

Monday at the assembly, the band played some of their performance for the rest of the school.

The band’s director honored the members who have been a part of the band since middle school, putting in years of hard work.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.