New Kids on the Block announce summer 2024 tour with Paula Abdul

(Gray News) – Iconic boy band New Kids on the Block is hitting the road next summer on tour.

The band announced the Magic Summer 2024 Tour on Monday, which will kick off June 14 and stop in more than 40 cities nationwide.

The Magic Summer 2024 Tour is a nod to the band’s successful tour of the same name in 1990.

Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff will serve as opening acts.

Presale tickets for Citi cardmembers will be on sale Nov. 1 at noon local time. The public on-sale starts Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Live Nation’s website here for tickets.

Here is a full list of tour dates:

June 14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

June 15 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

June 18 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 19 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

June 22 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

June 23 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Amphitheater

June 25 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

June 26 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

June 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

June 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

July 1 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater (no supporting acts or presale tickets for this show)

July 2 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

July 3 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

July 5 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

July 6 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena

July 7 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

July 10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

July 12 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

July 13 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

July 14 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

July 16 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

July 17 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

July 19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 21 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

July 25 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

July 26 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 27 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 28 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Aug. 1 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Aug. 2 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Aug. 3 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Aug. 4 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 8 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 9 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 10 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Aug. 11 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

Aug. 15 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

Aug. 16 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 17 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Aug. 22 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Aug. 24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 25 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

