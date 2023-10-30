Monday Sunrise Headlines
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(WFIE) - New Monday morning in Webster County, one person is dead following a crash just south of Dixon.
Developing in Evansville, police are looking for a woman accused of shooting another woman.
A man wanted out of Louisville is dead after a police chase in Ohio County Saturday morning.
Winter is coming, the first freeze of the season arrives in the Tri-State Monday night.
We have a few tips to help you avoid those seasonal headaches.
