Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Monday Sunrise Headlines

10/30 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - New Monday morning in Webster County, one person is dead following a crash just south of Dixon.

Developing in Evansville, police are looking for a woman accused of shooting another woman.

A man wanted out of Louisville is dead after a police chase in Ohio County Saturday morning.

Winter is coming, the first freeze of the season arrives in the Tri-State Monday night.

We have a few tips to help you avoid those seasonal headaches.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car shot at several times in Evansville
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween
Fire
SUV set on fire in Evansville, police looking for 2 suspects
Travis Wells, Jr.
Man fires shots at woman and her son in Evansville, police say
Obi Tarwoe, Sr.
Police: Man nearly too drunk to stand takes small child trick or treating on Franklin St.

Latest News

Car Crash
Crash closes lanes of Owensboro bypass
Crash in front of Ellis Park
Crash diverts traffic into Ellis Park parking lot
SWAT serving warrant in connection to Cherry Street shooting
Woman shot in Evansville, police looking for suspect
Woman shot in Evansville, police looking for suspect
Woman shot in Evansville, police looking for suspect