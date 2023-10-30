Man sentenced to probation in Evansville baby’s death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A second person has been sentenced in the death of an Evansville baby.

Officials with the coroner’s office say five-week-old Tao’ziviah Biggs-Allen died in November of 2020.

His father, Taoharka Allen, was sentenced Monday. After credit for time served and good behavior, it’s just over three years on probation.

Officials say he took a plea deal in the case.

Allen was arrested back in April and charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Officials say the baby was found not breathing at a home on S. Grand Avenue.

They say a neighbor did CPR prior first and milk was coming from his nose and mouth.

Police say Allen and the baby’s mother, Briance Biggs, tested positive for THC.

They say their stories changed several times as to what happened.

Police say there was already an open case with DCS because the baby was born with THC in his system.

Biggs was sentenced in 2021 to four years of probation.

