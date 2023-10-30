Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Man sentenced to probation in Evansville baby’s death

Toaharka Allen
Toaharka Allen(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A second person has been sentenced in the death of an Evansville baby.

Officials with the coroner’s office say five-week-old Tao’ziviah Biggs-Allen died in November of 2020.

His father, Taoharka Allen, was sentenced Monday. After credit for time served and good behavior, it’s just over three years on probation.

Officials say he took a plea deal in the case.

Allen was arrested back in April and charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Officials say the baby was found not breathing at a home on S. Grand Avenue.

They say a neighbor did CPR prior first and milk was coming from his nose and mouth.

Police say Allen and the baby’s mother, Briance Biggs, tested positive for THC.

They say their stories changed several times as to what happened.

Police say there was already an open case with DCS because the baby was born with THC in his system.

Biggs was sentenced in 2021 to four years of probation.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car shot at several times in Evansville
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween
Trevor Bloodworth
Deputies: Several drivers box in drunk driver to keep him from crashing again
Update: Jeepers replace money from stolen tip jar, and then some
Update: Jeepers replace money from stolen tip jar, and then some
Obi Tarwoe, Sr.
Police: Man nearly too drunk to stand takes small child trick or treating on Franklin St.

Latest News

Hunter harvests white deer in Spencer Co. after watching him for 3 years
Hunter harvests white deer in Spencer Co. after watching him for 3 years
Noah Goeppner and Nelli with white deer
Hunter harvests white deer in Spencer Co. after watching him for 3 years
City of Hawesville under boil advisory
City of Hawesville under boil advisory
North band students celebrated at school after big state win
North band students celebrated at school after big state win