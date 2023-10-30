Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Lucky man wins $1 million after buying Powerball ticket waiting for chicken sandwich

Carlos Gutierrez decided to buy a lottery ticket from a Virginia Lottery machine inside Lee’s...
Carlos Gutierrez decided to buy a lottery ticket from a Virginia Lottery machine inside Lee’s Sandwiches while he was waiting on his order.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTREVILLE, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia essentially became a millionaire while waiting for a chicken sandwich and a cup of coffee.

Carlos Gutierrez decided to buy a lottery ticket from a Virginia Lottery machine inside Lee’s Sandwiches while he was waiting on his order.

The next day he stopped by the shop again, and the store was buzzing with excitement that a winning ticket had been purchased there.

Gutierrez checked his ticket and realized he had won $1 million in the previous night’s drawing.

The small business owner told lottery officials he may use part of his winnings to expand his business.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car shot at several times in Evansville
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween
Obi Tarwoe, Sr.
Police: Man nearly too drunk to stand takes small child trick or treating on Franklin St.
Travis Wells, Jr.
Man fires shots at woman and her son in Evansville, police say
Update: Jeepers replace money from stolen tip jar, and then some
Update: Jeepers replace money from stolen tip jar, and then some

Latest News

Biden signs an executive order on the safe development and use of artificial intelligence....
LIVE: Biden remarks at AI event
FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations...
Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with flying to Prague with intent to rape a minor
City of Hawesville under boil advisory
City of Hawesville under boil advisory
David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
General Motors reaches tentative agreement with UAW, potentially ending 6-week strike
People in Khan Younis, Gaza, look through rubble and destroyed buildings on Sunday, October 29,...
Israel expands ground assault into Gaza as fears rise over airstrikes near crowded hospitals