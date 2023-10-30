Inmate dies at Vanderburgh Co. Jail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway into an inmate’s death at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

The sheriff says a confinement officer noticed an inmate in distress in a cell Monday morning.

The officer used a defibrillator and CPR, but efforts were unsuccessful.

The sheriff says the inmate was a 61-year old man with underlying health issues.

No foul play is expected.

Indiana State Police Troopers are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.