Inmate dies at Vanderburgh Co. Jail

By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway into an inmate’s death at the Vanderburgh County Jail.

The sheriff says a confinement officer noticed an inmate in distress in a cell Monday morning.

The officer used a defibrillator and CPR, but efforts were unsuccessful.

The sheriff says the inmate was a 61-year old man with underlying health issues.

No foul play is expected.

Indiana State Police Troopers are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

