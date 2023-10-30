Inmate dies at Vanderburgh Co. Jail
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway into an inmate’s death at the Vanderburgh County Jail.
The sheriff says a confinement officer noticed an inmate in distress in a cell Monday morning.
The officer used a defibrillator and CPR, but efforts were unsuccessful.
The sheriff says the inmate was a 61-year old man with underlying health issues.
No foul play is expected.
Indiana State Police Troopers are investigating.
