Hunter harvests white deer in Spencer Co. after watching him for 3 years

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A bow hunter in Spencer County says he got the deer of a lifetime Sunday morning.

Noah Goeppner says he was 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.

It wasn’t his first encounter with the deer. Goeppner says he first saw it in 2021 as a spike buck.

He says in November 2022, he let the deer go as a six pointer.

This season, Goeppner says he had been watching him on some trail cameras. Then finally, on Sunday, he was able to harvest the rare deer.

He says it’s his first whitetail buck with a bow.

Goeppner’s black lab, Nelli, was able to track the deer for him.

He says Nelli has two seasons of tracking under her belt, but this was the first deer tracked that he shot.

Noah Goeppner and Nelli with white deer (Noah Goeppner)

White deer have been spotted elsewhere in the Tri-State. This past July we shared video of one in Owensboro.

