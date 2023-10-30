Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

First freeze of the season

Killing freeze Tuesday and Wednesday mornings
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rain showers left the Tri-State this morning with a grand total of 2.5″ of rainfall over the weekend.  Skies will clear Monday night and temperatures will plunge into the middle 20s for the first time this season.   A freeze warning is in effect for the entire Tri-State.  Sunny and brisk on Tuesday with highs in the middle 40s.  We drop below freezing again on Wednesday morning with lows in the middle 20s, then bounce back into the mid 40s during the afternoon.   Skies will become partly cloudy Wednesday through  Friday as highs gradually work into the mid 50s on Thursday and the lower 60s for Friday and the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car shot at several times in Evansville
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween
Obi Tarwoe, Sr.
Police: Man nearly too drunk to stand takes small child trick or treating on Franklin St.
Travis Wells, Jr.
Man fires shots at woman and her son in Evansville, police say
Update: Jeepers replace money from stolen tip jar, and then some
Update: Jeepers replace money from stolen tip jar, and then some

Latest News

10/30 14 First Alert Sunrise
10/30 14 First Alert Sunrise
10/30 14 First Alert Sunrise
10/30 14 First Alert Sunrise
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
Windy & Colder
10/29 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Alert
10/29 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Alert