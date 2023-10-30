First freeze of the season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rain showers left the Tri-State this morning with a grand total of 2.5″ of rainfall over the weekend. Skies will clear Monday night and temperatures will plunge into the middle 20s for the first time this season. A freeze warning is in effect for the entire Tri-State. Sunny and brisk on Tuesday with highs in the middle 40s. We drop below freezing again on Wednesday morning with lows in the middle 20s, then bounce back into the mid 40s during the afternoon. Skies will become partly cloudy Wednesday through Friday as highs gradually work into the mid 50s on Thursday and the lower 60s for Friday and the weekend.

