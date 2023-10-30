Early voting continues as Election Day approaches

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Clerk’s Office says as of Saturday, 3,822 early ballots have been cast.

Officials say nearly 500 absentee ballots have been issued, but not all of them have been returned.

The clerk’s office says those absentee ballots by mail must be back to the Election Office no later than 6 p.m. on Election Day. For those voting in person, you can still get that done early.

Early voting continues at Central Library from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day through Saturday.

Other library locations are also open from noon to 6 p.m. through Thursday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday.

On Saturday, Northeast Park Baptist Church and Cedar Hall School will be open for voting from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Election Day is on November 7.

