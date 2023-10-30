Don’t get caught in the cold: expert advice to prepare your home for winter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the temperature drops , it will put a strain on people’s heating and plumbing systems not felt since last winter.

You’ve probably noticed already, but it is cold out here today, and it’s just going to keep getting colder overnight. This makes it tempting to want to hide away in your house, but you need to ask the question: is your house ready for the cold?

The experts at Brackett Heating, Air, & Plumbing say they tend to become very popular when the temperature starts to drop each year.

“The phone volume definitely picks up in a drastic way,” said Brackett Heating, Air, & Plumbing owner Bryce Brackett.

They say it’s important to have a professional routinely check and service your heating and cooling systems, but there are things you can do on your own.

They recommend checking and replacing your furnace’s filter if need be. They also suggest checking the batteries on your thermostats, since the screen being on doesn’t mean the batteries aren’t getting weak.

They say people need to remember to maintain their heating and cooling systems, especially since the tri-state goes through some wide swings with its weather.

“We see all four seasons here, which is something I kind of like about the area,” said Brackett. “It’s definitely huge swings as we’re seeing, from 80 to less than 30 within a week and so it definitely taxes your heating and cooling system.”

To help keep your pipes from freezing, they say to make sure your garden hoses are disconnected from the house. If frozen, a pipe can burst, leading to flooding.

They say once it gets cold, it’s best for your home to be long prepared already.

“Preventative maintenance is a big thing,” said Brackett. “It can save you a lot of money on your utilities, keeping everything up and running, similar to changing the oil in your vehicle.”

They also say, with everyone’s furnaces turning on, it’s important that you have a working carbon monoxide alarm; saying that over 100,000 people a year go to the emergency room due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

