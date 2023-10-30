Birthday Club
Dog rescued in Greenville house fire

Fire on KY 601 in Greenville
Fire on KY 601 in Greenville
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County family lost their home to fire Sunday.

Greenville Fire Officials say they were called out to the 3000 block of KY 601 around 5:30 p.m.

They say there was heavy smoke and fire showing from a home.

Graham Volunteer Firefighters were called in to help.

Crews were one scene for about two hours.

Officials say nobody was home when the fire broke out, and a passerby rescued a dog before firefighters arrived.

Fire on KY 601 in Greenville
Fire on KY 601 in Greenville

