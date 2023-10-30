Deputies: Several drivers box in drunk driver to keep him from crashing again

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say several drivers worked together Sunday to stop a drunk driver.

Authorities were called around 4:20 p.m. to Highway 41 and E. Baseline Road.

They say several calls came in about a drunk driver who hit another car, and several people blocked him to keep him from driving off and possibly getting into another wreck.

Several 911 callers reported the driver was heavily intoxicated.

When deputies arrived, they say that driver, 31-year-old Trevor Bloodworth, was slumped over and passed out.

They say he finally woke up when they shook his shoulders, because yelling at him didn’t work.

Deputies say Bloodworth admitted he had been drinking, which, they say, was pretty obvious by his slurred speech, inability to keep his balance, and the alcohol in the cupholder.

Authorities say Bloodworth failed sobriety test and had a BAC more than three times the legal alcohol limit.

They also say he had a suspended license.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.