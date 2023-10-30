Crash closes lanes of Owensboro bypass

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Daviess County say crews were called to a crash on the bypass between the New Hartford Exit and the Interstate 165 exit.

It happened late Sunday night.

Officials say both eastbound lanes and the left hand westbound lane are closed.

They aren’t sure how long the cleanup will take.

Dispatchers say they will send more information when it’s available.

