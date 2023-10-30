Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Crash closes lanes of Owensboro bypass

Car Crash
Car Crash(KTTC)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Daviess County say crews were called to a crash on the bypass between the New Hartford Exit and the Interstate 165 exit.

It happened late Sunday night.

Officials say both eastbound lanes and the left hand westbound lane are closed.

They aren’t sure how long the cleanup will take.

Dispatchers say they will send more information when it’s available.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Kendall Radford
Sheriff: Man wanted in Louisville stabbing slits his own throat at end of Ohio Co. police chase
Evelynn Freels
Funeral plans set for little girl hit by car in Henderson
Man breaks out cruiser window, fights Ohio Co. Sheriff for 12 minutes, Sheriff says
Car shot at several times in Evansville

Latest News

Crash in front of Ellis Park
Crash diverts traffic into Ellis Park parking lot
Crash closes US 41 in Webster Co.
Crash closes US 41 in Webster Co.
Car crash
Crash closes US 41 in Webster Co.
Semi accident in Gibson County
Driver freed from wreckage after semi crash in Gibson County