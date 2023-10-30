Birthday Club
City of Hawesville under boil advisory

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hawesville City officials have issued a boil water advisory for parts of the town.

City leaders say everyone west of Serenity Hills Cemetery is under that advisory until further notice.

Officials write on Facebook, the advisory does not include downtown Hawesville.

People who are effected by the advisory are encouraged to boil all cooking and drinking water for a minute.

Then allow it to cool before you use it.

