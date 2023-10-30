Birthday Club
CenterPoint Energy announces $600K funding for weatherization program

CenterPoint Energy announces $600K funding for weatherization program
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More funding for CenterPoint weatherization program were announced this afternoon in Evansville.

Tepe Park neighborhood held a family fun event in partnership with CenterPoint energy.

Over $600,000 were announced in ARPA funding to enhance CenterPoint’s weatherization program.

The program is aimed at reducing energy bills for customers, by having a home assessment energy advisor visit your home.

During the visit, the advisor will install low-cost energy saving measures.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

