Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

SUV set on fire in Evansville, police looking for 2 suspects

Fire
Fire(KTTC)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Investigators are looking into an arson in Evansville.

It happened around 5 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of S. Kentucky Avenue.

Police say an SUV was set on fire.

They say a neighbor noticed the flames and put the fire out with milk.

Officers say surveillance video shows two people walk up to the home and the passenger side of the SUV.

Moments later, there was a bright ball of flames seen coming from the passenger side, and the two people left.

Police say the owners of car didn’t recognize the suspects.

Anyone with information can call EPD.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Kendall Radford
Sheriff: Man wanted in Louisville stabbing slits his own throat at end of Ohio Co. police chase
Evelynn Freels
Funeral plans set for little girl hit by car in Henderson
Man breaks out cruiser window, fights Ohio Co. Sheriff for 12 minutes, Sheriff says
Former Vice President Mike Pence arrives to speak at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House

Latest News

Travis Wells, Jr.
Man fires shots at woman and her son in Evansville, police say
Car shot at several times in Evansville
North H.S. and Forest Park marching bands win at ISSMA State Championship
North H.S. and Forest Park marching bands win at ISSMA State Championship
Domestic violence victims share stories at Henderson event
Domestic violence victims share stories at Henderson event