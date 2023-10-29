SUV set on fire in Evansville, police looking for 2 suspects

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Investigators are looking into an arson in Evansville.

It happened around 5 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of S. Kentucky Avenue.

Police say an SUV was set on fire.

They say a neighbor noticed the flames and put the fire out with milk.

Officers say surveillance video shows two people walk up to the home and the passenger side of the SUV.

Moments later, there was a bright ball of flames seen coming from the passenger side, and the two people left.

Police say the owners of car didn’t recognize the suspects.

Anyone with information can call EPD.

