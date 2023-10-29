Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - There are a handful of songs that make you think of Halloween, and Michael Jackson’s Thriller is likely one of them.

The marching band and dance team at Owensboro High School made sure everyone was in the Halloween spirit by performing the classic at Friday’s football game.

They even included the creepy narration by Vincent Price.

Organizers say it was a big hit.

Adding to the Halloween theme, some of those students were in various costumes.

Plus, the video of the performance posted to YouTube is complete with a spooky filter.

