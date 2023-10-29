Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween

Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - There are a handful of songs that make you think of Halloween, and Michael Jackson’s Thriller is likely one of them.

The marching band and dance team at Owensboro High School made sure everyone was in the Halloween spirit by performing the classic at Friday’s football game.

They even included the creepy narration by Vincent Price.

Organizers say it was a big hit.

Adding to the Halloween theme, some of those students were in various costumes.

Plus, the video of the performance posted to YouTube is complete with a spooky filter.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Kendall Radford
Sheriff: Man wanted in Louisville stabbing slits his own throat at end of Ohio Co. police chase
Evelynn Freels
Funeral plans set for little girl hit by car in Henderson
Man breaks out cruiser window, fights Ohio Co. Sheriff for 12 minutes, Sheriff says
Former Vice President Mike Pence arrives to speak at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House

Latest News

Travis Wells, Jr.
Man fires shots at woman and her son in Evansville, police say
Fire
SUV set on fire in Evansville, police looking for 2 suspects
Car shot at several times in Evansville
North H.S. and Forest Park marching bands win at ISSMA State Championship
North H.S. and Forest Park marching bands win at ISSMA State Championship
Domestic violence victims share stories at Henderson event
Domestic violence victims share stories at Henderson event