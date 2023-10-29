Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Police say shooting at Chicago house party leaves 15 people injured, including 2 critically

FILE - Chicago police said at least 15 people were injured, two of them critically, after a...
FILE - Chicago police said at least 15 people were injured, two of them critically, after a gunman fired shots into a crowd at a Halloween party early Sunday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police said at least 15 people were injured, two of them critically, after a gunman fired shots into a crowd at a Halloween party early Sunday.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at a gathering on the city’s West Side, police said. The gunman allegedly fled, but authorities took him into custody nearby. A handgun was also recovered.

No charges have been filed yet.

The two people severely injured, a 26-year-old woman and 48-year-old man, were taken to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The other 13 victims ranged in age from 26 to 53. Police said six women and nine men were shot. They were all listed in good condition at various local hospitals, according to police.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Kendall Radford
Sheriff: Man wanted in Louisville stabbing slits his own throat at end of Ohio Co. police chase
Evelynn Freels
Funeral plans set for little girl hit by car in Henderson
Man breaks out cruiser window, fights Ohio Co. Sheriff for 12 minutes, Sheriff says
Former Vice President Mike Pence arrives to speak at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House

Latest News

A man walks by flowers and a sign of support for the community in the wake of this week's mass...
Residents of Maine gather to pray and reflect, four days after a mass shooting left 18 dead
At least one person is dead following a shooting at a “large party” in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis police say 1 dead, 8 others injured in overnight shooting at Halloween party
Police are investigating a shooting at a RaceTrac near Georgia State University's downtown...
Police: 4 injured in shooting near Georgia university
Tampa police officers stand in the street in the Ybor City section of Tampa, Fla., after a...
Shooting kills 2 and injures 18 victims in Florida street with hundreds of people nearby