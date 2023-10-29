Police: Man nearly too drunk to stand takes small child trick or treating on Franklin St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to the trick or treating event on W. Franklin Street Saturday after a man hit a small child.

Officers say 28-year-old Obi Tarwoe, Sr. was the only adult with the child, and he was so intoxicated, he could barely stand.

Police say as they started to take Tarwoe into custody, he started shouting and trying to pull away.

Officers say it caused a scene for the families there with their children.

Police say Tarwoe was taken to the hospital and told an officer, “B***h, I’ll kill your dumb a**.”

They say he also had to be physically made to sit down several times.

Once he was moved to a hospital bed, police say Tarwoe tried to pay the officers $800 to let him go.

He’s facing several charges, including child neglect.

