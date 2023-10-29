North H.S. Green Brigade wins ISSMA Class B State Championship

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - The North High School Green Brigade has won the ISSMA Class B state Championship.

They made history, becoming the first marching band in school and EVSC history to win an ISSMA state competition.

We had some other Tri-State teams competing at state Saturday as well.

Here are the results.

Open Class B

Evansville North High School Greenwood High School Northview High School Jasper High School Concord High School Bloomington North High School Greenfield-Central High School Fort Wayne North Side High School Evansville F.J. Reitz High School Munster High School

Open Class C

Edgewood High School Western High School NorthWood High School Fairfield High School Northwestern High School Garrett High School Angola High School Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran High School Beech Grove High School Twin Lakes High School

Open Class D

Forest Park High School Lewis Cass High School Jimtown High School Adams Central High School Monrovia High School Tell City High School Springs Valley High School South Spencer High School Evansville Mater Dei High School Paoli High School

