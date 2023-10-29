North H.S. Green Brigade wins ISSMA Class B State Championship
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - The North High School Green Brigade has won the ISSMA Class B state Championship.
They made history, becoming the first marching band in school and EVSC history to win an ISSMA state competition.
We had some other Tri-State teams competing at state Saturday as well.
Here are the results.
Open Class B
- Evansville North High School
- Greenwood High School
- Northview High School
- Jasper High School
- Concord High School
- Bloomington North High School
- Greenfield-Central High School
- Fort Wayne North Side High School
- Evansville F.J. Reitz High School
- Munster High School
Open Class C
- Edgewood High School
- Western High School
- NorthWood High School
- Fairfield High School
- Northwestern High School
- Garrett High School
- Angola High School
- Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran High School
- Beech Grove High School
- Twin Lakes High School
Open Class D
- Forest Park High School
- Lewis Cass High School
- Jimtown High School
- Adams Central High School
- Monrovia High School
- Tell City High School
- Springs Valley High School
- South Spencer High School
- Evansville Mater Dei High School
- Paoli High School
