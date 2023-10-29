More rain Sunday, first freeze Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Our soggy weekend continues with more rain moving in by mid-morning Sunday, and continuing through the day. An additional 1-1.5 inches possible before the rain tapers off early Monday. We set a record on Saturday with 1.86″ of rain recorded at Evansville Regional Airport. Temperatures will plunge to their lowest levels this season. Monday’s highs will only rise into the lower 50s. Our first freeze of the season will occur Tuesday morning with lows in the middle 20s. A sunny but cool Halloween on the way with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Wednesday will bring similar conditions with chilly sunshine and highs in the upper 40s. Temps will ease back up into the 50s to lower 60s for Thursday and Friday.

