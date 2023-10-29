Man fires shots at woman and her son in Evansville, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is accused of firing a gun at two people.

It happened late Saturday night in the 1400 block of Saint James Boulevard.

25-year-old Travis Wells, Jr. is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

Police say Wells had been in an argument with a woman and fired two shots towards her and her son.

The victims weren’t hit, but officers say their car was damaged.

Wells was arrested after questioning.

