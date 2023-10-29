Kids take to Evansville’s Main Street for Halloween fun

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s still a few days away from Halloween, but Downtown Evansville decided to celebrate a little early with their annual Halloween Stroll and Trunk or Treat Car Show.

People were dressed as dragons, princesses, of course Ken and Barbie, and a few dogs were even in costume.

They weren’t there to just show off their outfits though.

Hundreds of families and kids walked down Main Street, stopping at cars and businesses to, of course, get their candy.

Some kids even busted out some moves to the music playing.

There was also face painting, pumpkin bowling, and arts and crafts.

