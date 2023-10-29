Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Kids take to Evansville’s Main Street for Halloween fun

Kids take to Evansville’s Main Street for Halloween fun
By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s still a few days away from Halloween, but Downtown Evansville decided to celebrate a little early with their annual Halloween Stroll and Trunk or Treat Car Show.

People were dressed as dragons, princesses, of course Ken and Barbie, and a few dogs were even in costume.

They weren’t there to just show off their outfits though.

Hundreds of families and kids walked down Main Street, stopping at cars and businesses to, of course, get their candy.

Some kids even busted out some moves to the music playing.

There was also face painting, pumpkin bowling, and arts and crafts.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: pexels.com)
Name released of little girl killed after being run over by car in Henderson
Third Mt. Vernon Avenue murder suspect arrested after second turns himself in
Third Mt. Vernon Avenue murder suspect arrested after second turns himself in
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Roland Vera Jr. takes the field with his brother's jersey on his back.
Reitz football star Roland Vera Jr. honors late brother during senior season
Biological brothers brought together on the gridiron
Biological brothers brought together on the gridiron

Latest News

High schoolers see what health professions are offered at USI
High schoolers see what health professions are offered at USI
North's band at state finals
North H.S. Green Brigade wins ISSMA Class B State Championship
Drug Take Back Day held Saturday
Drug Take Back Day held Saturday
High schoolers see what health professions are offered at USI
High schoolers see what health professions are offered at USI