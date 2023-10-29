High schoolers see what health professions are offered at USI

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High schoolers got a peek into their potential futures at USI Saturday for Health Professions Day.

Students were invited to come learn about the different medical profession programs USI offers.

Those include a dental clinic, radiology, respiratory therapy, and food nutrition.

Students could participate in hands-on activities to learn what each profession does.

Organizers say it’s important for high schoolers to know what options are out there.

”I think the Health Professions Day is a good way to show the students what we’re doing with patients everyday, the material we’re learning in class here in college,” said Respiratory Therapy Student Katelyn Norman.

“Some of our health professions majors like respiratory therapy, not a lot of people know as much about them. Or if they do know that it’s a discipline job that exists, they don’t know exactly what they do. So it’s a great opportunity for us to introduce all of the disciplines and show them what these disciplines actually do,” said Clinical Simulations Coordinator Carly Andrews.

USI plans to hold another Health Professions Day again in the spring.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.