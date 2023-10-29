Birthday Club
A freeze is coming, don’t let your pipes get frozen

Frozen pipes
Frozen pipes(Evansville Water and Sewer Utility)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the first freeze of the season this week, the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility is reminding customers to do what they can to avoid frozen pipes.

The most obvious, make sure your garden hoses are disconnected.

Officials also say you should deactivate your lawn irrigation system and winterize the backflow assembly.

Click here for information on what to do.

