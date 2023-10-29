Birthday Club
Evansville Wartime Museum holds 1940′s inspired Halloween event

By Liz DeSantis
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Wartime Museum hosted a spooky Halloween event for kids and adults Saturday afternoon.

Party-goers were able to participate in a history-themed scavenger hunt to win a bag of treats.

Skeletons dressed in 1940′s attire helped point the way towards clues hidden inside the museum.

World War II reenactors were also in costume to help party-goers learn about the city’s wartime contributions.

Museum Events Committe Chairperson Dona Bone says the event was a unique was for kids to enjoy the holiday, while learning a little something extra about the past.

”The questions are actually taking them to specific area of the museum, and when they’re there they have to read a little bit about what’s going on, and that’s how they find the answer. So, they’re learning and they’re having fun,” said Bone.

The museum will host its next themed party, called Trains, Planes, and Santa Claus, on December 9.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

