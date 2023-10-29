Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Drug Take Back Day held Saturday

Drug Take Back Day held Saturday
By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday was the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

That means you could safely drop off any medication or prescriptions drugs you aren’t using.

Law enforcement agencies collected thousands of pounds of drugs around the country.

There were more than 15 drop-off locations around the Tri-State.

“What we’re trying to prevent is medications that aren’t being used, especially regularly. People may not be keeping an eye on them. They may be in the medicine cabinet. So we want to take those away so scenarios don’t happen and turn into bad situations,” said Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Investigations Sergeant David Eads.

Drug Take Back Days twice a year - once in April and once in October.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: pexels.com)
Name released of little girl killed after being run over by car in Henderson
Third Mt. Vernon Avenue murder suspect arrested after second turns himself in
Third Mt. Vernon Avenue murder suspect arrested after second turns himself in
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Roland Vera Jr. takes the field with his brother's jersey on his back.
Reitz football star Roland Vera Jr. honors late brother during senior season
Biological brothers brought together on the gridiron
Biological brothers brought together on the gridiron

Latest News

North's band at state finals
North H.S. Green Brigade wins ISSMA Class B State Championship
Man breaks out cruiser window, fights Ohio Co. Sheriff for 12 minutes, Sheriff says
Man breaks out cruiser window, fights Ohio Co. Sheriff for 12 minutes, Sheriff says
Sheriff: Man wanted in Louisville stabbing slits his own throat at end of Ohio Co. police chase
Sheriff: Man wanted in Louisville stabbing slits his own throat at end of Ohio Co. police chase
Drug Take Back Day held Saturday
Drug Take Back Day held Saturday