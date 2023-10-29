Drug Take Back Day held Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday was the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

That means you could safely drop off any medication or prescriptions drugs you aren’t using.

Law enforcement agencies collected thousands of pounds of drugs around the country.

There were more than 15 drop-off locations around the Tri-State.

“What we’re trying to prevent is medications that aren’t being used, especially regularly. People may not be keeping an eye on them. They may be in the medicine cabinet. So we want to take those away so scenarios don’t happen and turn into bad situations,” said Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Investigations Sergeant David Eads.

Drug Take Back Days twice a year - once in April and once in October.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.