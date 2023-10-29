Birthday Club
Domestic violence victims share stories at Henderson event

By Jacee Caldwell
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - In Henderson, The Chloe Randolph Organization put on Candles of Hope Saturday night.

October is domestic violence awareness month.

Saturday night’s event featured speakers talking about advocacy, education, awareness and empowerment.

Survivors of domestic violence also spoke, sharing their own stories.

It was held at the Preston Fine Arts Center.

