WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers in Webster County can expect part of US 41 to be shut down for a little while longer.

Kentucky Transportation Officials say there was a crash near the intersection of KY 2836, and it’s blocking all lanes.

At the time of the post, around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, officials said it could take a few hours.

