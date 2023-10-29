Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

A cool weekend to make way for a cold start to the week

5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Robinson Miles
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our temperature will peak in the mid-50s today, cooler than yesterday and much cooler than this past week. The cold front which drove down our temperature last week will continue to drive it down to start the week.

The weekend’s rain will pass in the early morning hours tomorrow, then the skies will clear in the afternoon and early evening. That will be the last rain we expect to see for the next week.

After multiple days hit 80° last week, a cold front knocked down our temperature going into the weekend. It also shifted our wind direction, drawing down cold air from the north. It will maintain these conditions to start the week when our temperature will peak in the mid-40s Monday through Wednesday.

Much of the tri-state is under a freeze watch from Monday evening through Tuesday morning, with the low temperature expected to drop to 24°.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Kendall Radford
Sheriff: Man wanted in Louisville stabbing slits his own throat at end of Ohio Co. police chase
Evelynn Freels
Funeral plans set for little girl hit by car in Henderson
Man breaks out cruiser window, fights Ohio Co. Sheriff for 12 minutes, Sheriff says
Former Vice President Mike Pence arrives to speak at an annual leadership meeting of the...
Former Vice President Mike Pence ends campaign for the White House

Latest News

14 First Alert Forecast
More rain Sunday, first freeze Tuesday
10/28 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
10/28 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
10/28 6 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
10/28 6 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
Rainy weekend, first freeze next week