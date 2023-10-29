A cool weekend to make way for a cold start to the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Our temperature will peak in the mid-50s today, cooler than yesterday and much cooler than this past week. The cold front which drove down our temperature last week will continue to drive it down to start the week.

The weekend’s rain will pass in the early morning hours tomorrow, then the skies will clear in the afternoon and early evening. That will be the last rain we expect to see for the next week.

After multiple days hit 80° last week, a cold front knocked down our temperature going into the weekend. It also shifted our wind direction, drawing down cold air from the north. It will maintain these conditions to start the week when our temperature will peak in the mid-40s Monday through Wednesday.

Much of the tri-state is under a freeze watch from Monday evening through Tuesday morning, with the low temperature expected to drop to 24°.

