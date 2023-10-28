Birthday Club
Soaking rain moves in Saturday evening

1-2″ rainfall possible
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Cloudy skies on Saturday will yield soaking rainfall by late afternoon and through the night. A cold front has dropped across the Tri-State, erasing our 80′s and setting the stage for the first freeze of the season by Tuesday. A few scattered showers possible during the day Saturday, but the main event begins around 6pm Saturday night. Rain, heavy at times, and a few rumbles of thunder possible through early Sunday morning. Showers will take a pause, then ramp up again on Sunday evening before tapering off on Monday. Total rainfall for the event could top 2″ in spots. Localized flooding may be possible. Frigid air will filter in early next week and temps will sink below freezing for the first time this season on Tuesday morning. Sunny and brisk Tuesday-Thursday with highs in the 40s and lows in the lower 30s and upper 20s.

