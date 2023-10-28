Sheriff: Man wanted in Louisville stabbing slits his own throat at end of Ohio Co. police chase

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man wanted for stabbing a woman several times in Louisville is now dead after a police chase that ended in Ohio County.

Sheriff Wright says 43-year-old Kendall Radford was wanted since Friday evening, and his phone was pinged in Owensboro early Saturday morning.

He says officers spotted Radford, who waved at them, then got in a car and drove off.

Sheriff Wright says a chase started with deputies in Daviess County, and then went into Ohio County.

Deputies used stop sticks, and the Sheriff says they worked. He says Radford was going 80-90 mph when he hit them.

Then he says Radford called 911 and told dispatchers he was going to kill himself.

The Sheriff says Radford slit his own throat before his car eventually came to a stop.

He says deputies tried to save Radford, but he died at the scene.

Sheriff Wright says the woman who was stabbed in Louisville survived her injuries.

