Rainy weekend, first freeze next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Rain finally lumbered into the Tri-State on Saturday. Showers and occasional heavy rain will persist through Saturday night, Sunday and early Monday. Total rainfall for the event will likely be between 1-2″ in most locations. The rain should help ease drought conditions that have been ongoing since September. Some localized flooding is possible. Temperatures will edge down a little each day, with highs in the mid 50s on Sunday, then dropping into the upper 40s on Monday. Rain should end and skies will clear by Monday afternoon. Sharply colder air slides in on Monday night, and lows Tuesday morning will sink into the middle 20s—our first freeze of the season. Halloween will be sunny and brisk with highs in the mid 40s. Wednesday morning’s lows will drop into the mid 20s again with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Slightly warmer for Thursday with highs in the mid 50s, then the low to mid 60s on Friday and Saturday.

