Man breaks out cruiser window, fights Ohio Co. Sheriff for 12 minutes, Sheriff says

By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man is in the hospital after the Ohio County Sheriff says he fought him in the street.

Sheriff Wright says they got a call Saturday from someone in the 4100 block of Greenbrier Road who said a man was on her doorstep.

She says the man told her he had been beaten up and was on acid.

When the Sheriff arrived, he says the man, Joseph Jones, asked to sit in the back of his cruiser.

Sheriff Wright says Jones then kicked out the widows.

He says Jones also kicked him below the belt, and they got into a 12 minute fight in the street.

The Sheriff says he used pepper spray and Tased Jones six times, but he wouldn’t stop.

When EMS arrived, he says they gave Jones medicine to calm him down, but it only fired him up more.

He was taken to the hospital, where the Sheriff says he’ll stay overnight.

Jones is facing several charges.

Sheriff Wright says he’s okay, but did have to be checked out at the hospital because both he and Jones had cuts from the broken glass.

This was just hours after an early morning, unrelated police chase in Ohio County that Sheriff Wright also worked.

