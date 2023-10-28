HRC hosts annual Dinner and Mayor’s Celebration of Diversity Awards

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday night, Human Relations Commission held its Annual Dinner and Mayor’s Celebration of Diversity Awards at the Old National Events Plaza.

The event also commemorated the Human Relations Commission’s 75th anniversary. They presented diversity awards to organizations as well as individuals.

One of the main guest speakers Nikole Hannah-Jones stressed the commitment of Human relations Commission has to the community.

“The human relations commission that is 75-years-old I think speaks to at a long standing commitment of many in this community to try to address the issues along racial and other injustice and so I think its an important time to commemorate a community that’s seen the value and working on that,” said Hannah-Jones.

Officials with the Human Relations Commission hope to work with the community for another 75 years.

