Funeral plans set for little girl hit by car in Henderson
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ind. (WFIE) - The girl who died after being hit by the car in Henderson this week is set to be laid to rest Tuesday.
The obituary for five-year-old Evelynn Freels shows visitation starts at noon at Tomblinson Funeral Home. A service will follow at 4 p.m.
According to the obit, Evelynn cherished her role at a big sister to her younger siblings, and she will be remembered as a bright light.
Officials say Evelynn was hit by a car Thursday on Pringle Street.
They say it’s been ruled an accident.
