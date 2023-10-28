Funeral plans set for little girl hit by car in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ind. (WFIE) - The girl who died after being hit by the car in Henderson this week is set to be laid to rest Tuesday.

The obituary for five-year-old Evelynn Freels shows visitation starts at noon at Tomblinson Funeral Home. A service will follow at 4 p.m.

According to the obit, Evelynn cherished her role at a big sister to her younger siblings, and she will be remembered as a bright light.

Officials say Evelynn was hit by a car Thursday on Pringle Street.

They say it’s been ruled an accident.

