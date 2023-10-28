Evansville teen returns to BMX racing one year after massive injury

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - BMX riders in Evansville are preparing for their annual Halloween race at Burdette Park a year after one boy had to be flown to the hospital after a biking accident.

A year ago, Caiden Montgomery needed surgery after a biking accident and had such a severe concussion that he doesn’t remember the accident.

In just a year, Caiden says he’s ready to compete.

Bikers at Burdette Park will struggle to forget Caiden Montgomery’s accident. Caiden’s dad Andrew says it was a blur.

No one really saw how it happened, they just knew he was hurt.

“I just saw him laying down. I didn’t see him up, and my first question was is he alive,” said one biker.

Caiden’s dad Andrew Montgomery says it was a blur.

“I just kind of went into take care of him mode,” said Andrew.

Caiden had broken his femur in two places. He doesn’t remember the accident because his brain was bleeding.

He had to be flown to Norton’s Children’s Hospital after the accident.

Caiden had screws put in his hip, and they kept him under observation for the concussion, and a year later, he’s back on track.

“It really really hurt me when I couldn’t ride, and it sucked really really badly,” said Caiden.

He says wrecking like that was scary, but he says it’s a chance to improve.

“I know I could do better,” Caiden said.

Of course, his doctors were a bit hesitant.

“They were kind of- ‘Don’t do it,’” said Andrew.

Caiden says he just has too many goals to accomplish this year.

“Beat some people,” said Caiden.

Business as usual for Caiden, but for the kids he rides with, it’s been nothing short of a miracle to have him back.

Caiden says those teammates have meant a lot to him too.

“Having people that support you in all of this rather than having the negativity, having the positivity just makes the sport better,” said Caiden.

When you ride BMX, you get used to getting up and dusting yourself off, but sometimes dusting yourself off takes a little longer. Caiden’s dad says there’s always a payoff.

“To see him get back up there. It was pretty awesome,” said Andrew.

Caiden’s next race is Saturday at Burdette Park as part of their Halloween Weekend Bash and Chili Cook-off.

The main race starts at 6 p.m.

