Death toll from Hurricane Otis raises to 39, Mexico’s civil defense authorities announce

ACAPULCO, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s civil defense authorities have raised the death toll from the Category 5 Hurricane Otis that struck the country’s southern Pacific coast early Wednesday to 39.

The increase announced in a statement from authorities Saturday came after the initial death toll of 27 did not change since it was announced Thursday. The storm’s human toll was becoming a point of contention as local media reported the recovery of more bodies.

It was not immediately clear if the original tally of four missing had changed. Hundreds of families have been awaiting word from their loved ones.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

—

Government workers and volunteers cleared streets, gas station lines wrapped around the block for what gas was to be had, and some lucky families found food essentials as a more organized relief operation took shape Saturday in Acapulco, four days after Hurricane Otis.

The aid has been slow to arrive. The Category 5 storm’s destruction cut off the city of nearly 1 million people for the first day and it intensified so quickly on Tuesday that little to nothing had been staged in advance.

Authorities had the difficult task of searching for the dead and missing. Many remained incredulous that the government’s initial death toll of 27 and four missing had not risen.

One military official, who did not want to give his name because he was not authorized to speak to media, said officials in his area had found at least six bodies and his unit had found one.

It had been difficult to find bodies because they were often covered in trees and other debris, he said. He was certain there were more deaths than the 27 reported, but said that even security forces hadn’t been provided an updated figure. Hundreds of families awaited word from loved ones.

In another part of the city, Orlando Mendoza, 46, walked down a highway drenched in sweat carrying two bags of tuna, sardines, water, pasta and soup. He was bringing food to his wife and three young children.

“Even though it isn’t much, it’s something,” he said as he walked down the winding mountain highway toward the city center.

A group of volunteers from the central state of Puebla who scraped together some money to help out people in the city were handing out bags of food to families like Mendoza’s gathered on the side of the highway.

Abel Montoya, 67, had been waiting in line for gasoline with hundreds of other people for an hour and a half Saturday holding an empty jug. Soldiers were overseeing the distribution of gasoline, presumably to avoid the uncontrolled ransacking of stores that happened across the city in recent days.

“I need to be able to move to search for water and ice,” he said. “Now there’s this shortage of food and I might even have to leave Acapulco, go to (the state capital) Chilpancingo.”

Gasoline was unavailable, not because there wasn’t any, but because there was no electricity to operate the pumps. On Friday, hundreds of people ran outside a supermarket in a seaside working class neighborhood where men had broken open a gas pump and were filling up people’s empty plastic bottles.

Most families anxiously hunted for water, with some saying they were rationing their supplies. The municipal water system was out because its pumps had no power.

All the way down the city’s main coastal boulevard, department and grocery stores were left gutted, first by the hurricane and then by residents.

___

Follow AP’s climate coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.