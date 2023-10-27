Birthday Club
What’s the most popular Halloween costume in Evansville?

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Can you guess what costumes is a big favorite this Halloween? The answer is not Barbie - well at least not here in Evansville.

Nick Nackery Owner Dan Bean says their store has been seeing more traffic the closer we get to Halloween.

Although the spooky holiday lands on a Tuesday, that hasn’t stopped people from getting classic masks like Ghost Face, Jason and Michael Myers.

Dan does say, however, that the most popular costumes have been movie characters.

”We had some surprises this year and some ones we were expecting. So, some of the big costumes we had from the movie Megan was really popular,” he says. “We are doing really well on those, so if you want to be Megan, stop in and see if we still have any left. Five Nights at Freddy’s, which just came out, has been another really popular one.”

Dan says his favorite costumes are their “towering terror” costumes which stand eight feet tall, and customers say wins them a lot of costume contests.

