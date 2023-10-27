Birthday Club
Tri-State marching bands competing for state title Saturday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - People of the Tri-State community will be heading to Indianapolis this weekend for the ISSMA Marching Band Finals.

There are seven different high schools set to compete at Lucas Oil Stadium.

For Class B, Jasper, Evansville North, and F.J. Reitz high schools will take the field on Saturday.

Meanwhile in Class D, students from Mater Dei, Tell City, Forest Park and South Spencer are set to compete too.

The ticket office opens at Lucas Oil at 7:25 a.m.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and it all starts at 10 a.m.

Click here for buy tickets.

