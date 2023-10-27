Touchdown Live! Week 11
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s week 10 of Touchdown Live!, and we’ll have highlights from several Tri-State games.
Touchdown Live starts on air and online around 10:25, and Touchdown Live + starts around 10:35. See both in the video player above.
We’ll have coverage of the following games, plus scores from many more:
Heritage Hills at Southridge (Game of the Week)
Gibson Southern at Washington
Pike Central at Vincennes
Memorial at Jasper
North Posey at Mater Dei
Henderson Co. at Owensboro
Daviess Co. at Apollo
Madisonville at Murray
McLean Co. at Marshall Co.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.