Touchdown Live! Week 11

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s week 10 of Touchdown Live!, and we’ll have highlights from several Tri-State games.

Touchdown Live starts on air and online around 10:25, and Touchdown Live + starts around 10:35. See both in the video player above.

We’ll have coverage of the following games, plus scores from many more:

Heritage Hills at Southridge (Game of the Week)

Gibson Southern at Washington

Pike Central at Vincennes

Memorial at Jasper

North Posey at Mater Dei

Henderson Co. at Owensboro

Daviess Co. at Apollo

Madisonville at Murray

McLean Co. at Marshall Co.

