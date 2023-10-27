Birthday Club
TD Live Week 11 Game of the Week: Southridge hosts Heritage Hills

By Max Parker
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - These two squads have already met once this year, it was the first week of the season, Heritage Hills at home, they took home the win 45-13. But this time around, it’s no regular season matchup, this is win or go home in the Class 3A sectional 32 faceoff.

The game is at Southridge, Max Parker will be live there tomorrow to preview the game on 14 news at 4, 5, and 6, so make sure to join to hear from the coaches, compare some stats, and look at key players. Kickoff is at 6:30

